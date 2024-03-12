Rahul Jain and Gunjan Arora’s ‘Iterum’ on display at Art Centrix Space

Art lovers can head over to Iterum, an art exhibition at Art Centrix Space, New Delhi. The exhibition is the outome of a wonderful collaboration between Rahul Jain and Gunjan Arora and has been curated by Monica Jain. The artworks display intricate Threadarte and traverse the evolutionary journey of this form of art for over two decades exploring the themes of introspection and self-discovery.
Monica Jain, curator and founder-director of Art Centrix Space commented, “Iterum is a breathtaking journey into the vast possibilities of what can be accomplished. It invites us to traverse the continuum of existence and appreciate the beauty found in fleeting moments."
Iterum breaks away from the usual norms of art and provides a glimpse of the non-traditional format. Threads which usually come to mind only when in need and in most cases discarded right after, has been collected and spun into wonderful works of art by the artists.
The artworks are representative and symbolic in nature and display their abilities to bind everyday realities through its hand-sewn texture. The artist duo draws from the Wabi – Sabi aesthetics while making the pieces. Another important highlight of the art exhibition is how the concept merges sustainability and eco-friendliness through the merger of textile, fashion and yarn industries.
What: Iterum, art exhibition
Where: Art Centrix Space, New Delhi
When: till March 30, 2024