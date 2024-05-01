Kochi-based art historian Ganesh Shivaswamy launches digital initiative 'Reeling Ravi Varma'

“Despite exploring hundreds of Varma’s artworks, thousands remain unexamined. Writing more volumes would be excessive,” Shivaswamy explains. He points to the evolution of society — from revolution and industrialisation to democratisation and digitisation — as paralleling Varma’s own journey from traditional painting to print. “As one of the custodians of his legacy, I felt compelled to embrace digital platforms. Unlike print, digital media allows for dynamic content such as moving images and music and engages with current issues,” Shivaswamy adds.

The project is not just about displaying art; it’s about telling stories. Each digital short is crafted to convey not just the aesthetic beauty of Varma’s paintings but also their cultural, historical and social contexts. “We explore what happens behind the scenes of a painting, what occurs post-painting through the printing process, and delve into various aspects of law, such as obscenity and copyright, and how these intersect with advertising challenges. Some are single episodes, while others are part of a series,” says Shivaswamy.

Meanwhile, Reeling Ravi Varma also serves as both a supplement to Shivaswamy’s detailed written works and as a standalone resource that caters to a broader audience, including those who might not have the patience or interest to delve into extensive scholarly texts. By presenting art in an engaging format, the initiative hopes to spark or enhance an interest in art, making it accessible and relevant to contemporary audiences. “The approach is to be not judgmental, not conditional. I don’t believe it is solely for one type of person and not another. We want to be as inclusive as possible. At the end of the day, we intend it to be a credible source of information about all things Ravi Varma,” he adds.