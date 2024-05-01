This art exhibition in Mumbai showcases artworks by diverse artists

If you want to experience art in its diversity then head over to Method Kala Ghoda for the Mute/ Unmute exhibition which will go on till May 26. The art exhibition features a multitude of artists across the country who aim to explore the present and the absent through their works. Bordering on themes like colour, influence, perceptions, and expectations, the exhibition highlights the muted and unmuted elements of art.
Participating artists include printmaker and installation artist Nilanjan Das whose focal theme explores gender interaction and intimacy in public spaces; Satyanarayan Gavara who places food and the politics behind its production and consumption as pivotal elements in his work.
Kolkata-based Samiran Dey is a studio artist at Lalit Kala Akademi who weaves in the city’s socio-political intricacies and captures the shifting landscape and fading memories. Pulak K Sarkar from Bangladesh is a trained painter whose works are the development of his understanding of art and literature.
Shweta Urane’s shows are creativity through multi-disciplinary mediums including dry point, etching, lithography, collagraph, woodcut, creative drawing and painting. From Rajasthan, Sandeep Parmar includes miniatures in his artistic processes. Sandeep is passionately dedicated to unveiling these hidden sensibilities, aiming to bring them to the forefront and celebrate them through his art.
Anikesa Dhing adds pop to her artworks making it stand out. Harsh Kumar tries to show his subjects in a simplified manner through his unique styles which are a mix of expressionism, post-expressionism, abstraction and contemporary experimentation. Kritika Goel, through her practices, explores the ideas of perception, daily existence, and experiences.
What: Mute/ Unmute
Where: Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai
When: till May 26, 2024 (Wed- Sun)