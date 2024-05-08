Exclusive: Artist Andrew Paul opens up about his upcoming Bengaluru exhibition, Transcending Surfaces

How long did it take you to complete the series?

The entire show has works dated between 2017 to 2020. Each piece in the show, which features around eighty of my artworks, took anywhere between six months to a year to complete.

What mediums did you use in creating the pieces for the exhibition?

I have mainly used oil along with acrylics, charcoal, oil sticks and spray paint. Oil allows for reworking and alteration, which is crucial for my process.

Are there any unconventional materials or techniques you have experimented with?

For a piece that’s titled Leave Me Alone, I used a brick to run the canvas, instead of a typical primer. I also opted for a log instead of a squeegee to spread paint and even experimented with blowtorching pigments to embed them directly onto the canvas. My approach can get a little unorthodox at times. For instance, I pushed myself physically by not eating for six days, putting my body in a different state.

How have you chosen your colour palette this time?

This show comes with a very mature colour palette. Yes, there are bright and vibrant colours — but in just the right amount. It is tamed and exudes a feeling of calmness.

Are there any visual elements or motifs that recur throughout the series?

You will see a lot of markings across my paintings — it could be charcoal, it could be pencil. They speak a language of their own with large brush strokes that each come with a lot of energy.