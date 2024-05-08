Exclusive: Artist Andrew Paul opens up about his upcoming Bengaluru exhibition, Transcending Surfaces

Imagine a world where paintings come alive, their vibrant hues dancing with each brushstroke. Now, add video essays that whisper tales of fleeting moments, of time’s relentless march. This interplay lies at the heart of Andrew Paul’s exhibition, Transcending Surfaces.
Here, the artist himself becomes an extension of his tools, blurring the line between creator and creation. But he is not just captivating the canvas; he is inviting the viewer to join him in a symphony of colour and motion.
Channelling the spirit of abstract expressionists like Mark Rothko and Wassily Kandinsky, Andrew’s work promises an exhilarating journey that transcends the physical.
Prior to the inauguration of the exhibition for the public, we spoke to the artist to delve deeper into its themes, his unconventional techniques and more...
What is the theme of Transcending Surfaces?
The theme for all the pieces together for Transcending Surfaces is life and longevity. The three simple pillars of the show are perception, memory and materiality.
How long did it take you to complete the series?
The entire show has works dated between 2017 to 2020. Each piece in the show, which features around eighty of my artworks, took anywhere between six months to a year to complete.
What mediums did you use in creating the pieces for the exhibition?
I have mainly used oil along with acrylics, charcoal, oil sticks and spray paint. Oil allows for reworking and alteration, which is crucial for my process.
Are there any unconventional materials or techniques you have experimented with?
For a piece that’s titled Leave Me Alone, I used a brick to run the canvas, instead of a typical primer. I also opted for a log instead of a squeegee to spread paint and even experimented with blowtorching pigments to embed them directly onto the canvas. My approach can get a little unorthodox at times. For instance, I pushed myself physically by not eating for six days, putting my body in a different state.
How have you chosen your colour palette this time?
This show comes with a very mature colour palette. Yes, there are bright and vibrant colours — but in just the right amount. It is tamed and exudes a feeling of calmness.
Are there any visual elements or motifs that recur throughout the series?
You will see a lot of markings across my paintings — it could be charcoal, it could be pencil. They speak a language of their own with large brush strokes that each come with a lot of energy.
Can you share a bit on the standout piece or the largest piece from the series?
The largest piece in the series is titled Above and Beyond, measuring 8.9 feet by 6 feet. It was created during a residency in London. I used brushes on both hands, turning my body into a performance art tool, moving up and down the canvas to create the markings. This piece draws inspiration from Wassily Kandinsky’s work, with a very organic and rhythmic flow.
What sort of visual dialogue are you hoping to ignite with your art?
I want viewers to leave behind their preconceived notions of the world when they enter the exhibition. The art should prompt them to re-evaluate their relationships with everyday things when they step back out.
Entry free. From May 9 to May 15, 10.30 am to 7 pm. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.
(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)
indulge@newindianexpress.com
@indulgexpress