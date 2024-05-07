Bengaluru-based artist Sandeep TK takes viewers through a journey of self-discovery with his latest solo exhibition

In a posh Swiss art studio, a young queer man from a small town in Kerala sips wine. Cheese completes the picture of sophisticated life, but an unsettling truth lurks beneath. Flicking through his old journal, Sandeep TK is struck by the gap between this fancy cheese and the comfort of simple rice with salt and coconut oil – a world away from his roots. This is the crux of his powerful solo exhibition, Toy Boy from Malabar and his Journey to Wine, Cheese and Chocolates — an exploration of class, caste and the struggles of belonging.

The 26-photo series is Sandeep’s most personal work yet. “Being queer helped me enter some spaces. But being of the wrong class made me feel like an impostor,” he shares. Hailing from Thalassery on Kerala’s Malabar Coast, Sandeep entered the art world shy and unassuming. His journal overflowed with anxieties about not fitting in.

While he has explored photo performance as a medium of artistic expression earlier, Sandeep owns his story with this one. But, it did not come easy. Recalling an initial showing of his work, Sandeep describes his struggle to articulate his vision. The person he shared his work with fixated on his physique and suggested a career as a male escort – a toy boy. This experience made it harder for the artist to share his self-portraits with the world. Now, however, he finds joy and empowerment in framing his own body.

Taking the idea of text-as-image further, Sandeep incorporates words directly into the photographs, adding layers of meaning alongside objects and colours. “Every image contains multiple meanings, just like the situations they depict. Once exhibited, the work belongs not just to me, but to you, the viewer,” he explains.