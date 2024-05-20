This art exhibition in Delhi re-imagines the landscape

Art lovers should head over to the Palette Art Gallery in New Delhi to witness their ongoing art exhibition which is titled, Paradise Regained. This exhibition showcases artworks from several notable artists and highlights on landscapes that have been mined or re-envisioned with fantasy. Each piece has a narrative of its own, which often touches an emotional chord with the viewer.

Curator of the exhibition and art critic Uma Nair mentions, “Here are a suite of paintings that have been created in the solitude of artist studios. They reflect robust imagination as well as the beauty of nature’s rhythms according to a specific time, climate and season. These intricate paintings speak to the most pressing themes of contemporary life: beauty and kindness, cruelty and loneliness, contentment, and even loss. But they also call attention to the quiet moments of life and the knowledge that all disturbances eventually calm.”