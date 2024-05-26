The seriousness of pleasure

Saumya conjured To All the Barricades… after visiting the site in Giardini in March last year. “It took me a year to work at this scale and the experience has enhanced my artistic fluency. Creating work for a larger and longer audience footfall required me to consider how my ideas would translate and resonate, given the space and period. It was like stepping outside my comfort zone,” says the Patna-born artist, who now lives in Helsinki, Finland.

Human bodies, especially those of women, have always been the fulcrum of Saumya’s practice. “My interest in drawings of the human body stems from a deep fascination with their complexity,” she explains, adding, “In a society that heavily dictates gender roles, I witnessed how women (and anyone outside the heterosexual male norm) faced constant pressure and judgment. This societal tension became a compelling theme in my work.” Women, she believes, navigate these constraints with grace and flexibility, almost like shapeshifters. “Initially, I focused on drawing the female body partly due to my art school training, which emphasised idealised Greco-Roman sculptures,” reveals Saumya, who received her BFA in drawing and painting from Mumbai’s Sir JJ School of Art in 2005.