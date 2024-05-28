Rare Bob Dylan painting fetches nearly $200K at art auction

"Sandy was not only one of the most beautiful women in Woodstock at a time when there were many; she was a mystic, a channeler, a reader of stars, and a maker of astrology charts for her friends,” wrote Anne Margaret Daniel, as per the auction’s description.

“Mythologies fascinated her, and she read broadly and deeply in the legends of many cultures....Dylan gave Sandy a painting in exchange for the charts and readings she’d done for him."

Beyond his legendary music, Dylan is also known for his artwork, which has been exhibited. One of his paintings graced the cover of The Band’s 1968 debut album, Music from Big Pink. His artwork was also used for his 1970 double album Self-Portrait.