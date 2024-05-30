Art

Bollywood gets a new address in Delhi through photography exhibition

Organised by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the exhibition displays photographs by JH Thakker
In a unique initiative, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art hosts a unique exhibition in Delhi at the sky bridge connecting Nexus Select City Mall and DLF South Court Mall. The exhibition titled A Bollywood Retro pays homage to the icons of industry through black and white photographs by JH Thakker. Apart from photographs, one can also see vintage film posters, which complement them in every way and takes the viewer down the memory line.

What: A Bollywood Retro, art exhibition

Where: The skybridge connecting Nexus Select CityMall and DLF South Court Mall

When: until July 14, 2024

