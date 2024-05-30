This photography exhibition in Mumbai focuses on the narrative of ‘drying clothes’

Photographer, filmmaker and writer Karan Khosla is currently hosting his solo art exhibition titled Where India Dries Its Clothes. This interesting photography exhibition captures a series of visions caught while travelling around various parts of India for almost a decade.
It focuses on the act of drying clothes, which may sound common and mundane; but this everyday act hides within itself layers of social, geographical and economic boundaries.
According to Karan, “What began as an exercise that was simply visually interesting has evolved into a unique reflection on the intricate lives and landscapes that define this diverse nation. The series encapsulates the universal act of drying clothes, one that transcends geographical, social, and economic boundaries. From nomadic tribes in Gujarat to remote villages in North Sikkim, from bustling urban areas to remote mountain communities, this collection reflects the omnipresent nature of this everyday chore, highlighting this shared experience despite varied circumstances.”
Talking about the captures he adds, “The images traverse the length and breadth of India, capturing moments in ordinary settings: from Covid vaccination camps in the slums of Bombay to the remote villages of Meghalaya, from surf schools in Karnataka to prime tiger territories in Pench.”
Karan sheds light on the objective of the exhibition by revealing, “As a photographer, I am committed to portraying the authentic essence of everyday existence without ‘exoticizing’ it for external consumption. It's a celebration of the simplicity and complexity found in the mundane aspects of life. The series doesn't aim to revolutionize but to present an earnest portrayal of a subtle yet significant aspect of life in India.”
What: Art Exhibition ‘Where India Dries Its Clothes’
Where: Method, Bandra, Mumbai
When: till June 30, 2024
Timings: 8 am – 10 pm