This photography exhibition in Mumbai focuses on the narrative of ‘drying clothes’

Photographer, filmmaker and writer Karan Khosla is currently hosting his solo art exhibition titled Where India Dries Its Clothes. This interesting photography exhibition captures a series of visions caught while travelling around various parts of India for almost a decade.

It focuses on the act of drying clothes, which may sound common and mundane; but this everyday act hides within itself layers of social, geographical and economic boundaries.

According to Karan, “What began as an exercise that was simply visually interesting has evolved into a unique reflection on the intricate lives and landscapes that define this diverse nation. The series encapsulates the universal act of drying clothes, one that transcends geographical, social, and economic boundaries. From nomadic tribes in Gujarat to remote villages in North Sikkim, from bustling urban areas to remote mountain communities, this collection reflects the omnipresent nature of this everyday chore, highlighting this shared experience despite varied circumstances.”