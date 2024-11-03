‘The pictures, they look at you.’ John Banville’s journey through the Prado

For Irish novelist John Banville, the captivating eyes in the paintings at Spain's Prado Museum offer an intense connection that blurs the line between art and reality. Although he has been granted the privilege of visiting the museum at any hour as part of a month-long literary fellowship, Banville prefers to immerse himself in the vibrant atmosphere of the museum during opening hours. “I don’t like coming here after hours; it’s too eerie. The pictures, they look at you,” he confides, glancing away from the gaze of Diego Velázquez in his monumental work, Las Meninas.

This iconic 17th-century painting, which depicts the Infanta Margarita surrounded by her attendants, a dwarf, a jester with a dog, and a reflection of King Philip IV and his queen, also captures Velázquez himself, stepping back from his canvas. Banville, who appreciates the poetic intricacies of this masterpiece, describes the painting as “always a surprise” and “a challenge.” He muses, “It’s the enigma of it, the strangeness of it. Every time I look at it, it becomes stranger again.”

His access to the Prado includes behind-the-scenes tours and exclusive areas like restoration workshops, courtesy of the museum’s “Writing the Prado” programme. Sponsored by the Loewe Foundation, this initiative invites selected writers to explore the museum’s vast collection over four weeks, culminating in the production of a short work of fiction. Previous fellows include Nobel laureates John Coetzee and Olga Tokarczuk.