Do not miss out on these two solo art exhibitions in New Delhi

Explore the nuances of two very different forms of art by artists and architect Balkrishna Doshi and renowned British–Pakistani artist Faiza Butt in their respective solo art exhibitions, that are currently taking place at Vadehra Art Gallery in New Delhi.
Balkrishna Doshi’s solo show titled Blueprints of Illusion displays 25 artworks from his collections. These black-and white drawings were created by him between 2014 and 2022. His works are a fusion of Indian miniature art traditions and abstract forms; where his composition derives majorly from memories, surrealist perspectives and more.
Tackling dichotomy between contemporary culture and historical legacies is artist Faiza Butt’s latest exhibition in New Delhi. Titled You miss more than you see, the exhibition themes focus on her experience as a parent, a woman, an immigrant and more. She emphasises deeply on the influence of this technically driven world in shaping up our perspectives through her artworks.