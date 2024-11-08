Ganapati Hegde’s ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru presents a humorous yet cautionary tale of the human-nature relationship

Talking about the central theme of the exhibition the talented artist says, “This is a foliage which includes the flora and fauna which are a part of nature. Ultimately, it is here where you can feel the happiness or the pos - itivity within.” He then adds, “Many negative things are happening all around us. We keep on cribbing about that. Why can’t we think positively and do some - thing good for society? That is the idea behind my work.”

Forest Fables, does, however, weave an interesting anthropomorphic tale. Take the recurring character of the frog for exam - ple. Although typically associated with ponds and marshes, it is depicted here as sophisticated individuals, lounging on sofas or sitting behind desks. This humourous twist only develops varied shades with each successive piece. Owls, parrots and monkeys are shown in elegant attire, embodying wisdom and authority. With the use of shawls, a mark of respect, Ganapati enables an honourable nod to these creatures.