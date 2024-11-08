Ganapati Hegde’s ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru presents a humorous yet cautionary tale of the human-nature relationship

Artist Ganapati Hegde’s childhood haven in coastal Karnataka was a tapestry of nature and its creatures. As a creative designer at Infosys, Ganapati reached a creative epiphany many years later. “I did two to three projects on the behavioural aspects of animals and humans. That’s how I started the Life in Nature series,” he says. Having submitted those projects to the Lalit Kala Academy earned him a prestigious National Award. Ever since this endless love story with flora and fauna became muses for Ganapati’s artworks. Now, this love saga adapts into a fresh new perspective in the form of Forest Fables. This ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru is worth the exploration for the odd art enthusiast as it marries the elements mentioned above in refreshing ways. We chat with Ganapati to discuss this project and how it ties into his journey.
Talking about the central theme of the exhibition the talented artist says, “This is a foliage which includes the flora and fauna which are a part of nature. Ultimately, it is here where you can feel the happiness or the pos - itivity within.” He then adds, “Many negative things are happening all around us. We keep on cribbing about that. Why can’t we think positively and do some - thing good for society? That is the idea behind my work.”
Forest Fables, does, however, weave an interesting anthropomorphic tale. Take the recurring character of the frog for exam - ple. Although typically associated with ponds and marshes, it is depicted here as sophisticated individuals, lounging on sofas or sitting behind desks. This humourous twist only develops varied shades with each successive piece. Owls, parrots and monkeys are shown in elegant attire, embodying wisdom and authority. With the use of shawls, a mark of respect, Ganapati enables an honourable nod to these creatures.
Furthermore, it is difficult not to notice how vibrant and vividly tonal the use of colour is in Forest Fables. From bright colours exuding the charm and grace of nature to the charcoal artwork of a wall in the gallery that’s hosting this showcase, Ganpati presents variety. “Being an artist, I’m always keen to do something different, always. It should not be repetitive. It should not be a thing where people keep making similar kinds of art to build their ‘brand’,” he tells us.
He then discusses an anecdote regarding the charcoal drawing on display, which, he shares, was made in just three days. “Some people told me, ‘Why you are putting so much effort. Later, they will wipe it off ”. I told them that in our villages, they worked on the Ganesha idol for Ganesha Chaturthi for over three months. They continuously work on that Ganesha to come up with a beautiful thing. Ultimately what will they do? They’ll immerse the idol in the water,” Ganapati explains. “It’s full of enjoyment — working on a wall drawing. It is just like how musicians practise continuously with an instrument,” he adds.
With all the positivity that Ganapati’s artwork exudes in Forest Fables, there are also elements of caution. With greed taking over humans and power corrupting men, the relationship with nature is becoming irrevocably distanced. “Our next generations might see a cow or any wild animal only in a picture. This is a very serious aspect of what we are facing,” he says. Therefore while Forest Fables aims to present interpretations in humorous tones, this exhibition stands as a reflective experience for visitors to ponder on the troublesome relationship between humans and nature.
Free entry. On till November 22. Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm.
At Kynkyny Art Gallery, Infantry Road.
Email id: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @pranav_shriram