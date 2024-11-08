London-based artist Arushee Suri brings debut solo ‘The Shape of Memory’ to Mumbai

London-based mixed-media artist Arushee Suri is making her India debut with The Shape of Memory, a striking solo exhibition now on view at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (AMCA) gallery in Colaba. The exhibition, which brings together a series of meticulously crafted abstract sculptures, explores the complex relationship between memory and nature.
Each of the 12 sculptures in the show, composed of thousands of tiny beads woven into geometric patterns, evokes both the fragility and beauty of memory. The pieces, which shimmer like jewel-toned relics, turn the gallery into a space for quiet reflection, inviting viewers to contemplate their own personal histories and experiences. The abstract forms shift with each glance, suggesting the ephemeral nature of memory—its constant transformation and the interplay between the internal and external worlds.
The beads, arranged in intricate, labyrinthine designs, create an interplay of light and shadow, their subtle shifts offering moments of introspection. As one moves through the exhibition, the sculptures seem to evolve, their contours shifting as if mirroring the shifting contours of our own recollections. In doing so, they become meditations not just on memory’s impermanence but on the natural world’s enduring beauty—a delicate balance between stasis and change.
Through ‘The Shape of Memory,’ Arushee invites viewers into a contemplative space where the lines between memory, nature, and art blur, offering a rare opportunity to pause and reflect on the fleeting nature of both personal recollections and the world around us.
Arushee, who earned her MFA from Central Saint Martins in London and a BFA from the College of Art in New Delhi, is known for her multi-disciplinary approach to art. Her work spans painting, sculpture, embroidery, and interactive installations, and her exhibitions have been featured in museums and galleries across the UK, India, Italy, Greece, Singapore, and the United States. Her art often draws on personal experiences and challenges, with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment. She has worked with underprivileged adults in New Delhi and learning-disabled young people in London, teaching printmaking and fostering creativity in marginalised communities.
In 2023, Arushee was awarded a commission for a work to be included in the private collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum. The Shape of Memory is her first solo show in India and is presented by AMCA, the gallery that represents her in the country.
