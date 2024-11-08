London-based artist Arushee Suri brings debut solo ‘The Shape of Memory’ to Mumbai

London-based mixed-media artist Arushee Suri is making her India debut with The Shape of Memory, a striking solo exhibition now on view at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (AMCA) gallery in Colaba. The exhibition, which brings together a series of meticulously crafted abstract sculptures, explores the complex relationship between memory and nature.

Each of the 12 sculptures in the show, composed of thousands of tiny beads woven into geometric patterns, evokes both the fragility and beauty of memory. The pieces, which shimmer like jewel-toned relics, turn the gallery into a space for quiet reflection, inviting viewers to contemplate their own personal histories and experiences. The abstract forms shift with each glance, suggesting the ephemeral nature of memory—its constant transformation and the interplay between the internal and external worlds.