Sanjeeva Rao Guthi’s ‘In the Race Towards Tomorrow’ reflects on whether the drive for progress leads to fulfillment or simply propels an endless race

In this fast-paced world that we live in, with social media dominating our existence and our constant urge to move places in search of the “better”, nothing seems constant but the change. Exploring this facet of our existential truth, Sanjeeva Rao Guthi’s In the Race Towards Tomorrow depicts humanity’s drive for progress and the quest for something greater. His pieces depict the collective journey of individuals, each driven by dreams and ambitions, racing towards an uncertain future. “We are all constantly moving; and we are learning from each other and from life as a whole; metaphorically, we are only maintaining a journal on the way, with people, places and everything in between contributing to what we put down in this diary of life,” says Sanjeeva, adding, “I am definitely not questioning the right or wrong of the journey; life is a process and I am only initiating it through my art.”
Sanjeeva’s work delves into the complex nature of ambition, capturing its inherent contradiction. The figures in his work symbolise the constant pursuit of improvement, as society moves forward with hope, yet the ultimate destination remains out of reach. This ambiguity encourages viewers to reflect on whether the pursuit itself, rather than the outcome, is the only true certainty. While his figures may appear alike, each one represents a different inner drive, reflecting the delicate balance between the urge to be part of a shared journey and the desire to preserve personal identity. By subtly distinguishing between figures that seem identical, the artist emphasises how personal aspirations shape both individual lives and collective stories, revealing the varied paths people take within the same overarching pursuit.
In Sanjeeva’s work, everyday objects like televisions, vehicles, and chairs are dispersed across the canvas, serving as symbols of modern ambition and its fleeting promises. These items hang suspended, much like the figures in his scenes, evoking a sense that fulfillment is temporary, quickly overtaken by the next desire. Through these symbols, the artist offers a poignant commentary on the cyclical nature of aspiration, prompting viewers to question whether the pursuit of progress brings genuine satisfaction or merely fuels an unending race. “I have represented human life as a flower, a balloon and things that on some days look colourful, and on other days, they don’t. I have depicted how the green grass changes with seasons. Similarly, life also changes,” he says.
Another interesting aspect about In the Race Towards Tomorrow is the recurring zebra motif that serves as a striking metaphor for the thresholds we cross in our quest for meaning, seamlessly intertwining personal and collective journeys. Explaining further, Sanjeeva says, “In Telugu, we often say — don’t be a fool like a donkey. And then we also say — work hard like a donkey. Now, since zebra belongs to the same family as donkey, I have used the former to represent the beauty (of the same family), rather than harping on the ‘foolish’ aspect of the donkey (as commonly perceived), signifying that, it is upon us what we choose to see.” The bold use of colour injects a playful contrast to the otherwise intense pursuit, adding a touch of whimsy to the composition. Vivid, dynamic hues breathe life into Sanjeeva’s work, imbuing it with a sense of fantasy and possibility. Even within the seriousness of the chase, he suggests that beauty and joy can still find their place.
