Sanjeeva Rao Guthi’s ‘In the Race Towards Tomorrow’ reflects on whether the drive for progress leads to fulfillment or simply propels an endless race

Another interesting aspect about In the Race Towards Tomorrow is the recurring zebra motif that serves as a striking metaphor for the thresholds we cross in our quest for meaning, seamlessly intertwining personal and collective journeys. Explaining further, Sanjeeva says, “In Telugu, we often say — don’t be a fool like a donkey. And then we also say — work hard like a donkey. Now, since zebra belongs to the same family as donkey, I have used the former to represent the beauty (of the same family), rather than harping on the ‘foolish’ aspect of the donkey (as commonly perceived), signifying that, it is upon us what we choose to see.” The bold use of colour injects a playful contrast to the otherwise intense pursuit, adding a touch of whimsy to the composition. Vivid, dynamic hues breathe life into Sanjeeva’s work, imbuing it with a sense of fantasy and possibility. Even within the seriousness of the chase, he suggests that beauty and joy can still find their place.

Entry free.

Ongoing, 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.

