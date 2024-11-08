Art

This art exhibition in Delhi brings alive major works by abstractionist Bimal Das Gupta

From an art exhibition to discussions, the two-day event is a treasure trove of knowledge for artists, art lovers, and patrons
Celebrating the works and ideals of Bimal Das Gupta, India’s first known abstractionist is the two-day event Bimal Das Gupta: The Tutleage- An Ode to a Legend. The exhibition will not only be showcasing the works of Das Gupta spanning almost six decades but will also host a range of art walks and conversations to enrich the audience. The event, which is the first major exhibition of his solo works after almost three decades, is jointly presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes. 

The two-day event will see several interactive sessions and art walks lead by renowned dignitaries from the art field. Manu Mansheet Rai, Samar S Jodha, Georgina Maddox and Archana Khare Ghose will lead the art walks while the panel will feature Prayag Shukla, Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Debasish Mukherjee, Vikram Mayor, Archana Khare Ghose, and Uday Jain who will discuss the works of Das Gupta and evolution of abstracts in modern art.

Artworks by Bimal Das Gupta
Gallery Time and Space Bengaluru unveils new exhibition ‘The Earth Laughs in Flowers’

What: The Tutelage

Where: Travancore Palace, KG Marg, New Delhi

When: November 9- 10, 2024

Time: 10 am – 7 pm  

