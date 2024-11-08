This art exhibition in Delhi brings alive major works by abstractionist Bimal Das Gupta

Celebrating the works and ideals of Bimal Das Gupta, India’s first known abstractionist is the two-day event Bimal Das Gupta: The Tutleage- An Ode to a Legend. The exhibition will not only be showcasing the works of Das Gupta spanning almost six decades but will also host a range of art walks and conversations to enrich the audience. The event, which is the first major exhibition of his solo works after almost three decades, is jointly presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes.