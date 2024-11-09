Cheriyal painting, the art of storytelling from Telangana

Cheriyal painting, a traditional form of folk art from the Indian state of Telangana, has a rich and distinctive history that dates back several centuries. This unique art form, primarily practiced in the village of Cheriyal in the Warangal district, draws its roots from the storytelling traditions of rural India. Cheriyal paintings are often described as the rural equivalent of the more widely known scroll paintings, though they have their own distinctive style and narrative techniques.

The origins of Cheriyal painting can be traced back to the 15th century during the Kakatiya dynasty, which ruled the Deccan region. It is believed that the Kakatiya kings, who were great patrons of the arts, encouraged the development of Cheriyal as a form of storytelling through visual art. The paintings were initially used to narrate religious and mythological stories, often depicting episodes from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as tales of local heroes and gods.

The distinctive feature of Cheriyal paintings is their use of long horizontal scrolls, typically made from cloth or handmade paper. The paintings are created using natural dyes, often derived from plants, minerals and other locally sourced materials. The colour palette is vibrant, with bold reds, yellows, greens and blues, and the figures are outlined in black, giving the art a striking, graphic quality.

In its early days, Cheriyal art was primarily a form of visual storytelling. Artists, known as Chitrakathis, would unroll the long scrolls before audiences, narrating the stories as they painted or pointed to the relevant sections of the scroll. This method was a popular form of entertainment and education for rural communities, who, due to their limited access to literacy and formal education, relied on oral traditions and visual art to pass down stories and knowledge.