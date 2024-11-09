Cheriyal painting, the art of storytelling from Telangana

Cheriyal painting, a traditional form of folk art from the Indian state of Telangana, has a rich and distinctive history that dates back several centuries. This unique art form, primarily practiced in the village of Cheriyal in the Warangal district, draws its roots from the storytelling traditions of rural India. Cheriyal paintings are often described as the rural equivalent of the more widely known scroll paintings, though they have their own distinctive style and narrative techniques.
The origins of Cheriyal painting can be traced back to the 15th century during the Kakatiya dynasty, which ruled the Deccan region. It is believed that the Kakatiya kings, who were great patrons of the arts, encouraged the development of Cheriyal as a form of storytelling through visual art. The paintings were initially used to narrate religious and mythological stories, often depicting episodes from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as tales of local heroes and gods.
The distinctive feature of Cheriyal paintings is their use of long horizontal scrolls, typically made from cloth or handmade paper. The paintings are created using natural dyes, often derived from plants, minerals and other locally sourced materials. The colour palette is vibrant, with bold reds, yellows, greens and blues, and the figures are outlined in black, giving the art a striking, graphic quality.
In its early days, Cheriyal art was primarily a form of visual storytelling. Artists, known as Chitrakathis, would unroll the long scrolls before audiences, narrating the stories as they painted or pointed to the relevant sections of the scroll. This method was a popular form of entertainment and education for rural communities, who, due to their limited access to literacy and formal education, relied on oral traditions and visual art to pass down stories and knowledge.
The themes of Cheriyal paintings are diverse, ranging from mythological tales to historical events, and from rural life to social customs. A typical Cheriyal scroll might depict a scene of a royal procession, the battle between gods and demons, or the adventures of local heroes. The art is characterised by its narrative sequence, with each section of the scroll illustrating a different part of the story.
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, Cheriyal painting faced a decline as other forms of art, such as photography and modern mass media, began to take precedence. However, the tradition was revived in the late 20th century, thanks to the efforts of various cultural organisations that recognized the importance of preserving this unique form of heritage
Today, Cheriyal painting remains a living tradition, practiced by a small but dedicated group of artisans. The paintings are used not only for traditional storytelling but also as decorative pieces, often displayed in homes, hotels and galleries. While the medium and style have evolved over time, Cheriyal painting continues to be an important link between past and present, preserving the cultural stories of the region while adapting to contemporary tastes and markets. Through its enduring legacy, Cheriyal painting remains a testament to the power of visual art in preserving history, culture and community identity.