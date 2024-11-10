Shaping imaginations one clay pinch at a time

It was at one such fair that her life took an unprecedented turn. Her work caught the eye of the West Bengal Craft Council’s then-secretary, Nandita Palchoudhuri, who invited her to exhibit her products at Park Hotel, Kolkata. There she was proffered the opportunity to showcase her pieces at the Royal Museum of Scotland, in 2001.

Kundu blends traditional terracotta elements with contemporary flair. Inspired by the region’s folklore, nature, and daily life, she uses folk motifs to add a unique and authentic touch to her creations. Her pieces feature floral patterns, tribal symbols, mythical creatures, and Gods and Goddesses of the Hindu pantheon—each telling a story rooted in Bengali cultural milieu.

Recognising the need to both preserve and propagate the disappearing art form of pinch pottery, she has dedicated herself to teaching young women in her community, offering them both skills and a path to economic independence. “Teaching is my passion. At the age of 10, when I was still learning and experimenting, I began to teach the process to small children in my neighbourhood.

I have taught around 1,500 women till now. About 250 of them actively work in my studio in Kolkata,” expresses the National-awardee, adding, “If I could change my life through art, I believe it is my responsibility to help others in similar situations to create an identity of their own.”

Her dedication to mentoring and community building has helped many women to find new purpose and confidence. “I believe in the potential of art to empower and inspire. I find joy in helping others discover their creative abilities. My workshops and classes are not just about terracotta but about cultivating a sense of community, confidence, and self-expression among young minds,” states Kundu. It is not just the elephant figure she is working on then, she is moulding lives too.