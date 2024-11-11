Sri Lankan artist brings rain-forest inspired art to Mumbai

Sri Lankan artist Senaka Senanayake is exhibiting his brand new works inspired by the landscapes of Sri-Lankan rainforests. Organised by Grosvenor Gallery and Patrimonio Gallery the exhibition is being held at Snowball Studios till November 16, 2024.

Talking about the artwork, Senanayake mentions, "My main focus is on the endangered flora and fauna in our rainforests. In 2005, I visited a rainforest in Sri Lanka, which had become my muse for many of my shows. I could have shown the negative aspects of destruction, such as people and animals dying, but I try to do happy, positive paintings."

His works reflect on environmental conservation and the significance of preserving natural heritage. Through his works, he wants to create a connect between his perceptions and the audience. In his words, “Many times, people walk by a piece of art and don't respond… I want my paintings to talk. Everyone from a street sweeper to a university professor should be able to relate to my art."