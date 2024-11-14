Art

Check out artist Thota Vaikuntam's solo exhibits on Nataraja at Art Mumbai

The exhibition is on till November 17
If you are heading over to Art Mumbai, do not forget to stop by Booth 33 and treat your eyes to the solo exhibition by Indian artist Thota Vaikuntam, presented by Sanya Malik of Black Cube. Vaikuntam, is known for his figurative paintings with a contemporary touch, drawing from the Telangana region of India.

The exhibition titled Dancing Shiva is a collection of paintings, sculptures and mixed media arts inspired by the Nataraja – Lord of the Dance- form of Shiva. The Nataraja captures the ethereal form of Shiva in his glory and emanating beauty and transcendence.

What: Art Exhibition

When: November 14- 17, 2024

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, Booth 33

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm

Tickets are available online

