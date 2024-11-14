Iconic Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano brings 50-year retrospective to Milan’s Fabbrica del Vapore

Over a career spanning five decades, Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano has established himself as a versatile force across animation, illustration, video games, and fine art. Now, the largest retrospective of his work in the West is underway in Milan, titled Amano Corpus Animae, showcasing the many dimensions of his artistry.

This exhibition honours Amano's unique blend of Japanese and Western influences, drawing on inspirations from the Italian Renaissance to Pop Art and Marvel comics. Curator Fabio Viola expressed that the aim is to celebrate Amano’s work in a major European show, giving his multifaceted career “an artistic dignity.”