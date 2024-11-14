Iconic Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano brings 50-year retrospective to Milan’s Fabbrica del Vapore

Over a career spanning five decades, Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano has established himself as a versatile force across animation, illustration, video games, and fine art. Now, the largest retrospective of his work in the West is underway in Milan, titled Amano Corpus Animae, showcasing the many dimensions of his artistry.
This exhibition honours Amano's unique blend of Japanese and Western influences, drawing on inspirations from the Italian Renaissance to Pop Art and Marvel comics. Curator Fabio Viola expressed that the aim is to celebrate Amano’s work in a major European show, giving his multifaceted career “an artistic dignity.”
Amano’s journey, from his early days as an animator at the Tatsunoko studio at age 15 to his recent poster designs for Puccini’s centenary, illustrates his belief that true artists transcend mediums. “Renaissance artists like Michelangelo did everything—sculpting, costume design, painting,” Amano noted in a preview of the exhibit.
Many fans may recall Amano’s early Tatsunoko creations, including sketches for the anime Speed Racer and characters like Gatchaman and Tekkaman. By the 1980s, Amano had ventured into new realms, illustrating the Vampire Hunter D novels and making an iconic impact on the Final Fantasy video game franchise.
The retrospective features both classic and lesser-known works, such as an illustration for a popular magazine's January 2020 cover, the only issue without a live model, an album cover for David Bowie and Iman, and the Candy Girl series, which merges Pop Art with manga influences on aluminium.
“There are fans who’ve grown up with my work at different stages,” Amano shared. “For some, it’s animation from the ’70s; for others, it’s video games, and for new generations, my fine art resonates.” Viola selected 137 pieces from Amano’s extensive archive of over 10,000 works stored in Tokyo warehouses, many of which Amano hadn’t seen in years.
Fans can instantly recognise Amano’s signature style—delicate, arched eyebrows, vibrant color washes, and expressive acrylic strokes, Viola noted. With elements from art nouveau, Klimt, Renaissance art, and Japanese Ukiyo-e prints, Amano’s work remains unmistakably his own.
Organised by Lucca Comics in collaboration with the city of Milan, the exhibit is open at Fabbrica del Vapore through March 1, inviting audiences to experience Amano’s legacy and influence across generations.