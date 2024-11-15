Master abstract artist Silajit Ghosh returns to Kolkata with his first solo in two decades

Delving Deep

Speaking to the artist himself we tried to unearth was abstract-ism signifies. In his words, “I work with abstract expressionism which started around the 1850s-60s and various artists have worked in this field at various points in time. The most prominent feature of this form of art is the fact that I want to express something but I do not express it with its corresponding objects in outer reality. I will not draw a sea, table or chair, the way we associate them but instead, as their inner elements. Science has found that 13.75 billion years ago, Earth was like a speck from where everything has originated and evolved. So technically, we all have the same origins and this truth is always subconsciously present in our mind.”

We tried to decode the use of stand-out colours through his works and he states, “More than the colours what strikes are the vibrancy and rawness of the colours. Many times colours merge together and form a different shade but again in many of the artworks there are pure colours. These pure colours – pure red or pure yellow- work better when perceived by our subconscious. That is why I have worked with these colours so that the emotions can be understood faster.”

Before retiring to attend to the guests, he tried to summarise the most pressing question we had- Why a solo after 21-years? – to which he responds, “I am on a constant journey to create something better and novel than my previous artworks. This took me two decades and the search continues.”