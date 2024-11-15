Ram Rangarajan’s ‘Expression’ is a journey into the heart and mind of an artist who has spent a lifetime evolving his craft

Expression showcases a unique blend of pen and pencil art, charcoal, acrylic, and mixed media artwork. The artworks have gone through several phases. “The following steps outline my creative process: See — Conceptualise the idea through what I see, hear, and do. Think — Rehearse mentally or on paper, comprehending what I have seen. Wonder — Engage my artistic sense in ideating the artwork. Reflect — Draw and paint on different mediums and motifs.”

Ram’s Expression is not just an exhibition; it’s a journey into the heart and mind of an artist who has spent a lifetime evolving his craft. “Balancing a career, evolving my artistic skills, and finding the right moment and venue to showcase my work took time. Each step in my corporate journey has shaped my art and prepared me for this debut exhibition. Now feels like the perfect moment to share my creations with the world,” he signs off.

Tickets: INR 150 to INR 175.

November 15 to 24, 4 pm.

At Kadambari Gallery,

DakshinaChitra Museum.

