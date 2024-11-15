Ram Rangarajan’s ‘Expression’ is a journey into the heart and mind of an artist who has spent a lifetime evolving his craft

Ram Rangarajan’s artistic journey, by his own admission, is as diverse as it is profound. His academic and professional life has spanned through India, US, UK and the Middle-East. Even with a professional IT career spanning 25 years, he never abandoned his artistic pursuits. His creations, developed during countless hours outside his professional life, capture the intersection of mind and art, bringing a unique perspective to his debut exhibition, Expression.
The exhibition showcases the evolution of art through 35 years of practice. Ram’s pen and pencil art demonstrates meticulous detailing and an eye for intricate design. The acrylic works are a bold symphony of colour and texture. The charcoal pieces symbolise absolute rawness. Meanwhile, the mixed media artworks push the boundaries of traditional art forms, highlighting his innovative spirit.
“Art is a universal language that allows us to communicate beyond words. It taps into our innermost thoughts and emotions, reflecting our individual perspectives and shared experiences. This intrinsic creativity is something everyone possesses, whether or not they consider themselves traditional artists,” says Ram.
Throughout his school days and IT career, art has always been a constant companion for Ram, offering solace in the midst of daily life’s hustle and bustle. “Art is not just a hobby for me; it is a calling, a vocation that fosters creativity and provides a therapeutic outlet for my thoughts and emotions. In essence, art is a dialogue between the artist and the canvas, between the mind and the materials, which results in reflection of beauty, thought, and emotion,” he explains.
Expression showcases a unique blend of pen and pencil art, charcoal, acrylic, and mixed media artwork. The artworks have gone through several phases. “The following steps outline my creative process: See — Conceptualise the idea through what I see, hear, and do. Think — Rehearse mentally or on paper, comprehending what I have seen. Wonder — Engage my artistic sense in ideating the artwork. Reflect — Draw and paint on different mediums and motifs.”
Ram’s Expression is not just an exhibition; it’s a journey into the heart and mind of an artist who has spent a lifetime evolving his craft. “Balancing a career, evolving my artistic skills, and finding the right moment and venue to showcase my work took time. Each step in my corporate journey has shaped my art and prepared me for this debut exhibition. Now feels like the perfect moment to share my creations with the world,” he signs off.
Tickets: INR 150 to INR 175.
November 15 to 24, 4 pm.
At Kadambari Gallery,
DakshinaChitra Museum.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain