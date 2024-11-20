Rooted in nature

A textured, rough brown trunk, a few branches, and green leaves — is all that we used to picture when we were asked to paint a tree in our childhood. ‘Vriksha’, a recent exhibition at Puli Art Gallery, takes a fresh look at trees, celebrating their timeless connection with humanity and nature. Curated by Kesava Rao Kalepu and Nannuta Rajeswar, this exhibition brings together nine talented Hyderabad-based artists, each offering a unique perspective on trees, nature, and the environment.

The beauty of the exhibition lies in the diversity of the artworks and the different ways artists explore the theme of trees. From intricate watercolours to bold acrylics and evocative calligraphy, the pieces blend traditional cultural themes with contemporary expressions. One of the standout artists is Poosapati Parameshwar Raju, a renowned calligraphy artist, whose work in this exhibition brings the theme of trees to life through a combination of archival paper and light-proof calligraphy ink. “My journey as an artist began with alphabets, gradually evolving into more pictorial forms. Trees became a central focus after a week-long retreat in the forests of Biligiri Rangana Betta near Mysore, where I was inspired by the beauty of nature. The result was a series of 35 paintings, two of which are featured in this exhibition,” he explained.

Another artist whose work captivates the viewer is Puli Vijaya Kishore. Known for his vibrant use of colour and meticulous detailing. His works depict nature and human figures in mutual rhythm — lush greenery, serene water bodies, and soft lighting evoke an immersive experience that emphasises the interconnectedness of life.

HR Devulapalli, another artist in the exhibition, brings a more meditative approach to his work. And then there is Prof Anjani Reddy’s piece which adds a personal touch to the exhibition. Using a minimalist palette of red, grey, black, and white, Anjani Reddy’s work conveys a sense of quiet introspection.

Dr Hothi Baswaraj’s fibreglass sculptures offer a more symbolic take on the relationship between humanity and nature. Through expressive figures and symbolic faces, Baswaraj’s work underscores the fragility of nature and humanity’s role in preserving it. His sculpture of a woman cradling a sapling, for example, speaks to the nurturing power humans have in combating deforestation.

Dr Priti Samyukta Bhat’s self-portrait also offers a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. Her work incorporates quilted patterns inspired by Ajanta murals, celebrating cultural continuity while expressing a sense of self-discovery And Bommidi Srinivas Reddy’s etching, titled ‘Landscape’, captures nature’s layered beauty with fine detail and a muted colour palette. His trees appear as sentinels, standing strong yet reflective, echoing his exploration of roots, dislocation, and the complexity of human connection to nature.

Finally, there is Koeli Mukherjee Ghose who’s work merges contemporary art with spiritual themes, particularly focusing on the worship of trees. Using a blend of washed techniques, watercolour, and handcrafted bamboo stylers, she brings together traditional symbols like the pomegranate and Tulsi plant, sacred in Hinduism. Her art captures the deep spiritual connection between nature, culture, and religious rituals, creating a beautiful visual harmony that bridges the past with the present.

The more the spectators kept exploring the artworks at the exhibition, the more they felt close to the concepts of nature, culture, spirituality, and the interconnectedness of life.

