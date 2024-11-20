This exhibition in Mumbai highlights the versatility of a camera

Experience the magic of photography and objects captured through the lens of Dayanita Singh presented by Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai during the exhibition Photo Lies which is all set to welcome audience from tomorrow onwards. Curated by Puja Vaish, Director JNAF, it features Singh’s works from 2019-2024. These works include selected pieces from the international survey exhibition Dancing with my Camera held in 2022 along with some works created specifically for this exhibition.
Singh mentions, “My medium is photography – I twist it and turn it, I wrestle with it – until the form reveals itself to me. That is my work as an artist, to excavate the potentials photography is pregnant with.” Vaish further adds from the curatorial point of view, “Through the exhibition 'Photo Lies,' Dayanita Singh distils decades of contemplation on photography's elusive relationship with reality. Her investigations reveal the medium's dual power to both document and deceive. Singh transforms photography's inherent ambiguity into a provocative artistic language. Her practice offers multiple ways of seeing, stressing on an archive rather than a singularity of image, thought or meaning.”
What: Photo Lies
Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Gallery, Mumbai
When: till February 23, 2025