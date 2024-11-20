This exhibition in Mumbai highlights the versatility of a camera

Singh mentions, “My medium is photography – I twist it and turn it, I wrestle with it – until the form reveals itself to me. That is my work as an artist, to excavate the potentials photography is pregnant with.” Vaish further adds from the curatorial point of view, “Through the exhibition 'Photo Lies,' Dayanita Singh distils decades of contemplation on photography's elusive relationship with reality. Her investigations reveal the medium's dual power to both document and deceive. Singh transforms photography's inherent ambiguity into a provocative artistic language. Her practice offers multiple ways of seeing, stressing on an archive rather than a singularity of image, thought or meaning.”

What: Photo Lies

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: till February 23, 2025