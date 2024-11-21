Exhibitions, performances, workshops, and more await you during the fifth AMI Arts Festival in Kolkata

Reaching a milestone fifth year is the Kolkata Centre for Creativity’s (KCC) AMI Arts Festival 2024. This month-long interdisciplinary festival supported by Emami CSR will host a range of art exhibitions like My Kolkata in Kolkata 5.0 or IMAGINARIUM 4.0, talks, performances, and workshops across several venues around the city. We caught up with Chairperson KCC, Richa Agarwal on this context.

When asked about the curation, she mentions, “The festival’s curation balances intellectual and popular pursuits, with a focus on promoting Indian art and craftsmanship. It aims to give back to society by offering inclusive programming and celebrating diverse artistic voices among individuals with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community through special exhibitions, talks, sensory corners, performances, and film screenings. This festival seeks to create a platform for renowned and emerging artists and ignite a dialogue among art practitioners, academics, and experts, drawing inspiration from India’s rich creative ecosystem.”