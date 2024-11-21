Maurizio Cattelan’s duct-taped banana sells for USD 6.2 million at an auction

Initially priced between USD 120,000 and USD 150,000, three editions of Comedian were sold at Art Basel. Now, five years later, Sun paid more than 40 times that amount, acquiring not the physical banana but a certificate of authenticity, granting him the right to recreate the installation.

The auction was a spectacle, with the room packed with attendees documenting the sale as two white-gloved handlers flanked the banana. Bidding began at USD 800,000 and quickly escalated to USD 5.2 million, excluding about USD 1 million in auction fees. Auctioneer Oliver Barker quipped, “Don’t let it slip away,” as the crowd watched the price soar.

Sun described the work as a “cultural phenomenon” blending art, memes, and cryptocurrency. However, he revealed plans to consume the banana in the coming days, turning it into a live performance piece.

Cattelan, hailed as a “brilliant provocateur” by the auction house, continues to challenge the boundaries of contemporary art with works that spark debate and defy norms.

The sale followed another art world milestone: René Magritte’s The Empire of Light sold for USD 121.2 million at a auction, setting a record for the Belgian surrealist. The eerie painting joins the elite club of works sold for over USD 100 million, placing Magritte alongside luminaries like Leonardo da Vinci and Pablo Picasso.

As conceptual art redefines value and meaning, Comedian cements its place in the annals of art history.