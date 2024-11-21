Art

This solo art exhibition by Shubha Bahadur in New Delhi depicts the many facets of the Ganga

Artist Shubha Bahadur will be having her solo exhibition in New Delhi at the AFACS Art Gallery from November 22- 28, 2024. Titled Eternal Ganga, it is a collection of paintings filled with realistic interpretations and depth of emotions which displays the multifaceted side of the River Ganges. With a special fascination towards the river which symbolises the heart of India’s cultural and spiritual identity, her artworks too journey from the icy glaciers to the lush plains. On display, one can spot familiar sights like the joining of the tributaries, confluence, vibrant ghats, and much more inspired by the cultural and mythological tapestry surrounding the river.

What: Eternal Ganga, art exhibition

Where: AFACS Art Gallery, New Delhi

When:  November 22- 28, 2024

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm

