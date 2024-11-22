Primordial elements: Jacob Jebaraj’s sculptural ode to nature’s sacred dance

"Wherever water and soil meet, life begins," says artist Jacob Jebaraj, summarizing the essence of his upcoming solo exhibition Primordial Elements. This highly anticipated show promises to captivate visitors with its deep exploration of the elemental forces that shape our world.

Through the exhibition, Jacob seeks to immortalise the seamless interaction between water, soil, and life—a process that has shaped the planet for aeons. "The inevitable result of water’s touch against soil has been life, as it carves, cuts, and caresses the earth," he explains. With this in mind, Jebaraj’s sculptures breathe new life into these elements, giving them both form and meaning.

For Jacob, this exhibition represents a culmination of years spent observing and reflecting on the natural world.

Growing up near Tambaram, just outside Chennai, he was deeply inspired by the landscapes surrounding him. "The dragonflies, aquatic plants, and the local fish species like tilapia were constant companions in my early life," he recalls. Observing these natural textures, patterns, and colours left an indelible mark on him, fueling his love for form and details. "These images of nature, from the smallest creature to the most sweeping landscapes, shaped my understanding of form and texture."

Now, for this artist, inspiration often starts in unexpected places. A visit to the local scrap yard, a Sunday stroll through Pallavaram Market, or even a detour to Katipora Junction becomes an artistic pilgrimage. “Scrap yards are my jewellery shops,” he confesses with palpable enthusiasm. The materials he collects—metal, discarded objects, or even termite mound sand—hold untold stories, waiting for their second life in his art. He views these scraps as treasures, rich with memory and potential, and transforms them into evocative pieces that challenge traditional norms of creation.

This sensitivity to materials is central to Jebaraj's practice, where every element is treated as sacred. This quiet reverence is also evident in the way Jebaraj works with stone. Today, his stone sculptures retain a sense of fluidity, echoing the forces of nature that they represent. "The material guides me," Jebaraj says, describing his approach to stone carving as one of surrender rather than control. "I don’t impose my will on the material; I let it carve its own path."