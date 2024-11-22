Primordial elements: Jacob Jebaraj’s sculptural ode to nature’s sacred dance

"Wherever water and soil meet, life begins," says artist Jacob Jebaraj, summarizing the essence of his upcoming solo exhibition Primordial Elements. This highly anticipated show promises to captivate visitors with its deep exploration of the elemental forces that shape our world.
Through the exhibition, Jacob seeks to immortalise the seamless interaction between water, soil, and life—a process that has shaped the planet for aeons. "The inevitable result of water’s touch against soil has been life, as it carves, cuts, and caresses the earth," he explains. With this in mind, Jebaraj’s sculptures breathe new life into these elements, giving them both form and meaning.
For Jacob, this exhibition represents a culmination of years spent observing and reflecting on the natural world.
Growing up near Tambaram, just outside Chennai, he was deeply inspired by the landscapes surrounding him. "The dragonflies, aquatic plants, and the local fish species like tilapia were constant companions in my early life," he recalls. Observing these natural textures, patterns, and colours left an indelible mark on him, fueling his love for form and details. "These images of nature, from the smallest creature to the most sweeping landscapes, shaped my understanding of form and texture."
Now, for this artist, inspiration often starts in unexpected places. A visit to the local scrap yard, a Sunday stroll through Pallavaram Market, or even a detour to Katipora Junction becomes an artistic pilgrimage. “Scrap yards are my jewellery shops,” he confesses with palpable enthusiasm. The materials he collects—metal, discarded objects, or even termite mound sand—hold untold stories, waiting for their second life in his art. He views these scraps as treasures, rich with memory and potential, and transforms them into evocative pieces that challenge traditional norms of creation.
This sensitivity to materials is central to Jebaraj's practice, where every element is treated as sacred. This quiet reverence is also evident in the way Jebaraj works with stone. Today, his stone sculptures retain a sense of fluidity, echoing the forces of nature that they represent. "The material guides me," Jebaraj says, describing his approach to stone carving as one of surrender rather than control. "I don’t impose my will on the material; I let it carve its own path."
“My journey began with sound,” he reveals. As a child, he was mesmerised by the music of nature— like the rhythm of thunder. “I would sneak out during storms, even though my mother would warn me against it. There was something exhilarating about the vibrations in the air.” This fascination with the unseen—vibrations that ripple through sound, form, and being—laid the foundation for his artistic vision.
His early works channelled this curiosity into abstract explorations of sound and form. Over time, his practice deepened, moving toward what he calls the "hidden vibrations within every human being." These are the intangible frequencies that connect people to nature, art, and each other. Whether it's the sight of a blooming flower or the calm gaze of a pet, these moments spark an internal resonance that he seeks to capture in his sculptures.
This philosophy evolved further into what he describes as "Gnosis," a state of quiet self-witnessing. “It’s not emotion in the typical sense,” he explains. “It’s a surrender—a complete absence of judgment or premeditation. In that state, I am both the creator and the first audience.” His works, born from this meditative process, become a dialogue between material and mind, past and present.
In his latest exhibit, he explores the eternal interplay of water, soil, and humanity—a theme that feels both ancient and timeless. While he humbly denies being a "bridge" between past and future, he acknowledges his role in preserving and reinterpreting traditional knowledge. “Our ancestors possessed extraordinary wisdom,” he says, citing Tamil Nadu’s temple architecture and the ingenious use of natural materials.
Working with materials like granite and marble, he continues this legacy while pushing its boundaries. He approaches stone with reverence, seeing each piece as a living entity. “It’s about removing the excess, letting go of the unnecessary. What remains is the essence,” he explains. This subtractive process is as much about the mind as it is about the material—a spiritual cleansing that mirrors the art itself.
On the artist's process, the curator of the exhibit, Anahata Sundarmurthy shares, “He feels the material, looks at it, observes it, smells it, spends time understanding its grains, and its imperfections, and that dictates to him what that piece should be. Many times, in our culture, the easiest way to understand these elements is to personify them. But when I met Jacob and saw how he worked, I was struck by the deep, almost prayer-like silence in which he created his pieces. This focus, this attention to detail, reminded me of the rituals people perform to connect with these elements. It’s not just about worship; it’s about recognizing the depth of our relationship with nature."
As a curator, Anahata faced the challenge of translating complex, intangible ideas into a visual form that resonates with a broad audience. “The difficulty lies not just in the conceptualisation, but in practically realising that concept in a way that feels true to the artist’s intention,” she explains.
It is not just an exhibition; it is an invitation to reflect on the very foundations of life. "Art is a personal journey," he says, summing up the experience he hopes to offer. "It stays with you, whispers to you, and becomes a part of your life. As visitors step into the space, they will be confronted with the question of how they can engage with nature’s elemental forces.” Anahata adds, “We are not here to preach. We want people to explore these ideas on their own and consider how they can take their relationship with nature forward in a positive way.”
Entry free. November 23 to December 15, 11 pm to 7 pm. At Art Kin Centre, Alwarpet
(Written by Shivani Illakiya)