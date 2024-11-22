Santosh Mahale paints a love letter to Bengaluru with 'Birdseye Bangalore' showcase

They say that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. This couldn’t be truer in the case of Birdseye Bangalore. This ongoing art exhibition by Australia-based artiste Santosh Mahale is a look back on his life and memories in Bengaluru, his home. Blending the sciences of cartography, architectural design and an understanding of the city’s civic planning, Santosh ideation of the city’s reflection infuses elements of what he loved about the city.

Using the unconventional yet expressive angle of the bird’s eye, Santosh reimagines the essence of ’90s Bengaluru in its entirety. He showcases various landmarks and neighbourhoods on a single canvas in these artworks with the use of geometric lines and figures guiding the eye through the various neighbourhoods. In our conversation with Santosh, we further understand how this signature style arrived to him, how he honed it further, what makes such artworks special, what his transition from a management consultant to a painter was like and lots more.

Santosh’s artistic journey began with capturing the essence of the cities he visited and lived in. “In 2008, when I went to London, I didn’t want to buy another teacup or a fridge magnet. I just thought to myself: I’ll just paint my London in one canvas. It is a big city, with a lot of things to do and experience. So, I thought of painting ‘my London.’ That triggered it to become a souvenir,” he says. After returning to Melbourne, he made artworks similar to those he made in London. It was the success of a solo exhibition showcasing Bird’s Eye Melbourne post-COVID-19 that further fueled his desire to return to his roots and share a similar experience with Bengaluru.