Statuesque in Maximum City

Right in the centre of Art Mumbai, an art fair spread across two lakh sqft, at The Mahalakshmi Race Course, stands Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture. It is one of the most iconic images in American history of the 20th century. It was commissioned by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) as a Christmas card in 1965. Since then, the LOVE motif, a poetic inquiry about love itself, has stood tall around the world.

From November 14 to 17, it graced Art Mumbai’s Sculpture Walk, supported by RMZ Foundation. “The fair is an assemblage of 20 installations stationed across the venue, to pay homage to the metropolis and explore interactions between nature and the city; how nature co-exists amid constant urbanisation in Mumbai,” says Veerangana Solanki, curator of the project.

Exploring the city’s relation with its sea, especially its traditional fisher folks—the Kolis—is artist Parag Tandel’s Vitamin Sea and Coastal Road Project 3, a sculpture of a translucent, amber resin showing a plankton-like organism. “Eating juvenile fish and eggs of a fish was considered a sin in our community. But post colonisation, this biophilic practice changed, and the marine life started dwindling. As a visual auto-ethnographer, I wanted to showcase the impact of colonisation, invasion, and urbanisation on the sea of Mumbai, especially now in the realm of constant reclamation of the sea, the latest being the coastal road project,” says Tandel.