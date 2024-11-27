The art of reverence

Spiritual connect

The artworks on display feature spiritual elements and figures, revered in Buddhist culture. “It comprises Goddess Tara (goddess of compassion), Guru Rinpoché (enlightened master), and the Dakinis (the goddesses of offerings). The works also showcase depictions of Buddha and intricate mandalas. Further, the lotus, a symbol of purity and spiritual awakening, is a prominent motif throughout the showcase.

One can also find intricate three-dimensional work in gold and silver that brings depth and opulence,” adds Lefebvre. She also says that the exhibition serves as a tribute to the rich artistic traditions of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, as each of the works is deeply rooted in tradition. However, Arjun Sawhney, founder-director, Gallery Pristine Contemporary, says the works meld modernity with tradition.

“We have used contemporary colours but stuck to traditional figures like the Garuda (eagle), the Dakinis and the lotus fields. More than just images, these Thangkas are imbued with an energy that transcends their physical forms, becoming conduits for the spiritual power they represent. Each work is intended to exude peace, protection, and empowerment in the space it inhabits, making them not only a work of art but also vessels of faith and devotion.”