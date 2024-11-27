The art of reverence

All Buddhist monasteries have its share of vibrant scroll paintings. Called Thangka, the meticulously painted scroll art has its origin in Tibet and is found in monasteries in Bhutan, Nepal, and Indian states like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh with a strong Buddhist influence. An ongoing exhibition in the city at Gallery Pristine Contemporary, ‘Tathagata: The Buddha and His Bodhisattvas’, displays the vibrant Thangka paintings by master Buddhist artist Zeiko.
Royal patronage
Master Zeiko and the artists in his atelier are known to create work for the royal family of Bhutan. The curator of the show, Tania Lefebvre, is married into the family and is closely acquainted with the artist’s work that coalesces Buddist symbolism and allusion. “Artist Zeiko is part of a collective of 10 to 15 talented artists who collaborate under my guidance. I curate and design the creative vision for all the works produced by this group.
Each piece is a result of meticulous teamwork, blending individual skills and collective creativity, executed under a shared artistic ethos. Zeiko’s contributions reflect the synergy and innovation that define our work, making every creation meaningful,” says Lefebvre adding Thangka is a “time-taking” and “meticulous” art form due to the immense attention to detail where each piece involves intricate linework, delicate shading, and a careful balance of colours and motifs.
Spiritual connect
The artworks on display feature spiritual elements and figures, revered in Buddhist culture. “It comprises Goddess Tara (goddess of compassion), Guru Rinpoché (enlightened master), and the Dakinis (the goddesses of offerings). The works also showcase depictions of Buddha and intricate mandalas. Further, the lotus, a symbol of purity and spiritual awakening, is a prominent motif throughout the showcase.
One can also find intricate three-dimensional work in gold and silver that brings depth and opulence,” adds Lefebvre. She also says that the exhibition serves as a tribute to the rich artistic traditions of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, as each of the works is deeply rooted in tradition. However, Arjun Sawhney, founder-director, Gallery Pristine Contemporary, says the works meld modernity with tradition.
“We have used contemporary colours but stuck to traditional figures like the Garuda (eagle), the Dakinis and the lotus fields. More than just images, these Thangkas are imbued with an energy that transcends their physical forms, becoming conduits for the spiritual power they represent. Each work is intended to exude peace, protection, and empowerment in the space it inhabits, making them not only a work of art but also vessels of faith and devotion.”
A languishing art
While Thangka serves as a gateway to the wisdom of Buddhist teachings, the art form is languishing in modern times. Arjun Butani, also a founder-director of Gallery Pristine Contemporary, says: “Thangka requires steady hands which is only possible in the short duration of summer months as winters are harsh in the Himalayan region and may lead to the trembling of hands.
The younger population of Bhutan is emigrating increasingly to urban land in search of new jobs, and thus Bhutan is left with a declining population, especially of youngsters who could take up the art form.” He believes this exhibition will inspire viewers to pause, reflect, and connect with the sacred traditions and transformative power that each piece embodies.
‘Tathagata: The Buddha and His Bodhisattvas’ is on display till December 10 at Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Kotla, from 11am-6pm.