This exhibition in New Delhi features artworks that symbolise the essence of Earth

Sujata’s fascination with horses stems from her early experiences as a rider. Her Equus series uses a blend of techniques, including digitally printing maps onto canvases and overlaying them with painted horses, symbolising the animal’s role in history as a connector of people and cultures.

“I love to use earth colours while painting horses. I play with thick and thin lines, using a brush in a gestural way, sometimes dipping my fingers in paint and working directly on the surface to build up the horse’s energy. I seldom erase,” she explains. The use of glazes adds an illuminating effect, capturing the horse’s positive aura and vitality.

In her lotus series, Sujata explores the flower’s sacred associations in Indian art. Often seen as a symbol of purity and spiritual growth, the lotus is depicted in varied compositions, from isolated minimalism to dynamic fields of intense blue.

“I paint on cold-pressed archival paper and canvas, building atmosphere with layers of acrylic paint,” she says. “I loosely sketch shapes, wash them with thin layers of colour, and let the paint flow. Adding aquarelle pencil lines, splashes of water, and bold brushstrokes creates spontaneous patterns. The interplay of light and shadow completes the narrative.”

Sujata’s love for walking and nature finds expression in her forest series, capturing the essence of lush landscapes through texture, tone, and vibrant details. “These are spontaneous works where I strive to capture the forest’s mystique,” she remarks.

On until November 30 2024. 11 am to 7 pm. At Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

The exhibition will continue at Sujata Dere’s studio in Gurugram from December 1 to December 15 2024.