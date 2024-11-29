Exploring the emotional landscapes of displacement, Raki Nikahetiya’s work merges personal narratives with universal themes

From moving countries to shifting studios, the essence of migration is felt through art that embodies it. Raki Nikahetiya, a contemporary artist with roots in Sri Lanka and Austria, explores the intricate themes of migration, memory, and identity through his multifaceted body of work. His artistic journey is deeply intertwined with his personal history; leaving Sri Lanka during the Civil War at the age of six, he navigated the complexities of adapting to a new life in Austria. His series Migrant Memory reflects travelling between countries and the experience of displacement and cultural duality.

The series embodies the essence of migration as a profound human experience. He articulates how migration is not merely a physical relocation but an emotional journey that fragments memories and alters identities. Sharing one of the fleeting experiences that is engraved in his mind, Raki says, “One day, my mother and I saw a paradise flycatcher, which is a migrant bird, it was right before we were going to move to Austria. My mother explained this bird to me, and for the next 30 years, we didn’t speak of this moment that lasted for 30-40 seconds, but we both remembered it with such clarity.”

Raki’s works consistently explore the theme of migration. One of his previous series, Brace Brace! examines this concept through the unique perspective of airport safety cards — a reminder of both fear and hope. He recalls, “I collected these cards for the next three decades.”

Speaking about artistic practice, Raki’s work is interdisciplinary as he uses embroidery, drawings, marble inlay work, and photography. He collaborates with artisans from different backgrounds, such as embroidery masters in Kolkata and pietra dura artisans in Agra, to revive ancient techniques that add depth and value to his creations.

Central to the artist’s work is the exploration of memory as a dynamic force that shapes identity. He emphasises how memories can be biased or distorted yet remain integral to our understanding of self. His artistic process often begins with personal recollections that evolve into abstract representations over time. As he describes it, “The more you engage with the ideas, the view of why you're doing this will change,” highlighting how collaboration with other artists deepens his understanding of the purpose and meaning behind his work.

The use of colour in Raki’s work is often driven by emotion rather than logic which further illustrates this connection to memory. His choice of minimalist palettes—reds, blues, and blacks for this series, serves to evoke specific feelings associated with people and experiences from his life.

Raki’s creative process is marked by rituals that facilitate his work. He prefers to create in well-lit environments during morning hours, where he can immerse himself in thought before translating those ideas into tangible forms. “When I work, there are bursts of nothingness, then the period of creativity which is followed by a period of realisation, I believe art is not in the hand, but in the thought and mind,” he shares.

Free entry. From December 1 to January 5, 11 am to 7 pm.

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

