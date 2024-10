Nishant Dange, an artist deeply connected to the female form, has been exploring themes of transformation through his work, particularly by integrating the imagery of butterflies.

He brings his solo show, Everything I Never Saw to Hyderabad. Nishant’s artistic journey began in 2006 and has evolved significantly since his relocation from Mumbai to Goa. “I moved to Goa a year and a half ago, and it really gave me a new perspective. I finally had the time to hit the pause button and reflect on myself and my work. I feel like I’m discovering so much more about my work now,” he explains.

Nishant’s work consistently centres on the female figure, which he has depicted since his youth. He draws a parallel between the life cycle of butterflies and women’s experiences, emphasising the transformation. “Just as a butterfly undergoes metamorphosis — from egg to larva, to pupa, and finally to its beautiful form—women also navigate profound changes throughout their lives, including marriage and motherhood,” he elaborates.

Initially focused on charcoal drawings, Nishant’s transitioned over the years. The introduction of acrylic colours and inks into his work reflects a newfound freedom in his artistic expression. He describes his current style as semirealsemi-realisticments of abstraction, where the boundaries between subject and background are blurred. This shift is not merely technical; it symbolises a deeper emotional release from previous constraints he felt while living in Mumbai.

Elaborating on his choice of materials, the artist tells us, “I started working with charcoal a long time ago, and it’s important to take care of your lungs while using it—many people overlook that. I also enjoyed using acrylic; it has a fluid quality that adds transparency and sometimes opacity.”According to him, the combination of charcoal and acrylic worked well together.

“In my latest series, I have incorporated natural elements such as flowers and petals alongside the female figures. The ocean’s waves and the surrounding nature have led me to let go off the rigidity in my art, making me more flexible,” he says. This addition signifies a broader exploration beyond just butterflies, acknowledging that beauty exists in many forms within nature. The integration of these elements is not just aesthetic; it represents a deeper connection is surroundings and personal growth.

Free entry. October 8, 11 am to 7 pm. On till November 20. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar