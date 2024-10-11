Artists from South Asia illuminate emotional landscapes in ‘To Feel’ exhibition

A group exhibition titled To Feel will feature the work of eight contemporary artists from across South Asia, running from October 16th to 21st, 2024, at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition brings together diverse artistic practices that explore themes of emotion, identity, and cultural reflection.

The participating artists—Fabienne Francotte, Riyas Komu, Ayesha Dalvi, Dasha Buben, Mahnoor Salman Khan, Rifat Ara Mim, Siya Singh, and Varad Bang—use a range of styles and mediums to engage with the complexities of the human experience. The exhibition delves into personal and collective emotions, offering viewers a space to reflect on what it means to "feel" in today’s world.

The featured artworks span different interpretations of human emotion. Fabienne’s bold, expressive pieces explore the unpredictability of life, while Riyas’s work meditates on spiritual and emotional vulnerability. Ayesha’s minimalist approach distills introspective themes into clean compositions. Dasha’s abstract works highlight mental health struggles through vivid color and dynamic form, while Salman Khan draws on miniature art traditions to craft dreamlike landscapes. Rifat Ara's use of color evokes a delicate balance of boldness and fragility. Siya’s work challenges societal expectations, particularly in relation to femininity, while Varad reimagines classical nudes, blending traditional techniques with modern themes.