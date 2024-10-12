Art exhibition in Mumbai explores lost textiles of the Deccan

Vinay’s focus forms the regions of North Karnataka, part of Telangana, most of Maharashtra and a part of Madhya Pradesh. In a quest to discover more, not only does the exhibition re-iterate known weaves but also showcases some that were discovered during the journey. Apart from textile, the Maratha miniature paintings also form an intricate part of the display. Originating between the 17th and 18th century, with influences from the North and the South, these paintings are still trying to prove their individuality and gain its due.