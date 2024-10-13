Eternal sunshine of the restless mind

Works created during the final years of an artist often become windows to their lives. Frida Kahlo’s Viva la Vida, Watermelons celebrated her never-say-die attitude. In Wheatfield with Crows, Van Gogh’s beloved Starry Night swirls transform into waves in impasto. Jackson Pollock’s White Light represented the chaos in his mind; he was apparently suffering from a creator’s block at the time.

As simple or complex they may appear, these were more than just paintings; they held in them layered meanings, sometimes even prophetic. Closer home, Husain’s final painting comprised eight triptychs. It was titled Indian Civilisation, and the image of Ganesha stood out. Husain reasserted his Indianness till his last day, even if its undefinability is what compelled him to leave his motherland.

This motif of farewell, however, does not seem to stand true for KG Subramanyan, a modern master whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year. The works created during his final years, a collection of which was on display at Vadehra Art Gallery’s (VAG) exhibition, The Last Decade, reveal very little about the painter, at first glance.

Compared to the nuanced, layered works of the other artists, who strove to make a statement till their last stroke, Subramanyan’s pieces seem rather rudimentary. He couldn’t even be bothered to name them—a characteristic of his entire career.