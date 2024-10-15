Serendipity Arts Festival goes global, Birmingham to host its debut international edition

After nine successful editions of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa, the event is all set to take flight beyond borders with its debut edition at Birmingham and Birmingham City University, United Kingdom, next year. The festival is known to uphold South Asian culture through art, performing arts, culinary arts, fashion and more will be hosting free events between May 23 and June 1, 2025. It is expected to host around 60 events across the city of Birmingham at various venues and outdoor spaces.