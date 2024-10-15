Serendipity Arts Festival goes global, Birmingham to host its debut international edition

After nine successful editions of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa, the event is all set to take flight beyond borders with its debut edition at Birmingham and Birmingham City University, United Kingdom, next year. The festival is known to uphold South Asian culture through art, performing arts, culinary arts, fashion and more will be hosting free events between May 23 and June 1, 2025. It is expected to host around 60 events across the city of Birmingham at various venues and outdoor spaces.
Hosting the international edition in Birmingham which in itself is a city promoting arts and culture only brings India and the South Asian region closer together in terms of cultural heritage and economic ties. Another main objective of the festival is to encourage public engagement with the arts. Some of the venue which has been confirmed include the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, The Rep, Centenary Square, Victoria Square, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Library of Birmingham and the Town Hall.
On the Indian front, the 9th edition of the Festival which is soon to take place in Goa will feature over 200 events with 1800 artistes.