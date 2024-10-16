This New Delhi art exhibition lends a platform to emerging voices in art

Displaying the talents of emerging visual artists from across the country, LATITUDE 28 presents ‘Medium, Manifestation and Manipulation’. The exhibition curated by Bhavna Kakar, founder of the gallery, highlights the diversification in art today, through the sense in which an artist approaches the medium and the material. The participating artists, Chetan Solanki, Damayanti Debnath and Meghna Singh Patpatia bring in unconventional materials and newer techniques of art to present their artworks which are on display
Solanki, is a mural artist whose works reflect in Indian miniature paintings and mural designs on the themes of loss and its various interpretations. His mosaic, in the exhibition, explores the same through vibrant colours, and intricate details banking on his area of expertise. Motifs like birds, natural materials, traditional techniques, incorporating handmade tiles, he incorporates the tradition and the future into his work. His work is a reminder to cherish the heritage and protect and preserve it, before it is lost.
With over five years of artistic practice specializing in the themes of human connection, material transformation and fluidity, Damayanti Debnath’s tapestries highlight layered emotions. Her work explores social and environmental concerns and urges introspection. The work, made with layers of cloths, is poetic and depicts the different layers of human complexities and its impact on the world.
Unraveling the mysteries between natural geological formations and the human connection with them, forms the basis of Meghna Singh Patpatia’s artistic brilliance. Her works of art are often made on handmade papers or textiles and capture the essence of geological presence in nature, using mixed media.
What: Medium, Manifestation, and Manipulation
Where: LATITUDE 28, New Delhi
When: October 16 – November 10
Timing: 10:30 am – 7 pm (Sundays closed)