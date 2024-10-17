What’s modern about Modern Art?

There’s nothing modern about Modern Art. Every artist knows this much — that there are only two types of art that ever exist in the normal world outside the confines of the art literate one.

One is, of course, the Mona Lisas and the breathtaking landscapes that never cease to amaze with their perfection. The other is the undecipherable Modern Art, the stuff that shows in exclusive art galleries and sells for vulgar jaw-dropping amounts at art auctions.

To set the record straight, here are the facts. Modern Art does not refer to the art of the contemporary times. Rather, it refers to the art that was produced from the 1860s to the 1970s. A long, long time ago indeed! Why then, you wonder, is something from the past even called modern? Simply because it was the first attempt at moving away from traditional art styles and indulging in experimentation.

The desire to challenge conventional ways of visual representation was at the core of Modern Art. Until then, it was realism and classicism that were being championed. Several factors led to this, the most important being the Industrial Revolution which radically changed the way people worked and existed. The urban population rose rapidly with more people migrating to the cities for jobs.

An artist’s practice was dependent on wealthy patrons and religious authorities who commissioned paintings until the 19th century. The subjects were hence, either religious in nature or fancy portraits of the rich. However, this slowly witnessed a shift, with the Industrial Revolution opening up new modes of transportation.

Artists now had access to divergent ideas as the world opened up along with their worldviews. Soon, the experiments began. The usual sought-after subjects were rejected and artists chose to paint from their personal experiences. The mediums they used were also unfamiliar and innovative like photography for one, whose invention in 1839 opened up unimaginable possibilities to depict the world.

The period saw diverse movements and varied styles. From Impressionism which tried to capture natural light with bare forms and small brushstrokes, Expressionism where reality was distorted to express emotions, Cubism that portrayed a subject from multiple angles using geometric shapes (think Picasso) to Abstract Expressionism where images were in highly abstracted modes, the Modern Art period was one where artistry was constantly pushed outside known boundaries.

Nevertheless, Modern Art ended up giving way to Postmodern Art after the 1970’s. Contemporary art reflects the issues that shape the present world rather than an emphasis on aesthetic beauty. It is the process of making art that is important now.

Performance art even allows the participation of the audience at times. Concepts are hailed. There has been an infusion of technology to aid in the creation of art and known mediums of expression have burst forth into unknown territories ever since.

So, the next time you plan to visit an art show in your town or another, think twice before you engage in a conversation about the ‘Modern Art’ that you see on display. You certainly do not want to appear to be as outdated as the term!

(Written by Jitha Karthikeyan)