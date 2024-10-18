Visit Awani Kant’s exhibition in New Delhi which redefines the concept of ‘blue’

Awani Kant has his artworks displayed at Art Konsult in his solo exhibition till October 30. The striking feature of this exhibition is his Blue Period Paintings which offer a contrast to the blues of Picasso. The way Kant has visualized the concept and colour offer the use of very bright blues which symbolise joy and nostalgia.
Taking inspiration from the seas – Mediterranean Sea, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal- that played important parts in his life, his works highlight the themes of desire, love, and passion. The artworks often depict nude figures, which enhance the work's sensuality. He uses symbols like flowers, fruits, and animals to express his ideas through his artworks, which have a unique style that challenges societal norms around spirituality and sensuality.
What: In Soft Strokes
Where: Art Konsult, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
When: till October 30, 2024
Timings: 11 am – 6:30 pm