BLR Hubba launches GodeBLR, a public art initiative to transform Bengaluru walls

One of Bengaluru's vibrant arts and culture festival, BLR Hubba, announces the launch of GodeBLR, an exciting public art initiative that aims to transform the city’s walls into vibrant canvases of expression.
This citizen-oriented festival celebrates the best of Bengaluru and will take place from November 30 to December 15.
As part of the build-up to BLR Hubba, GodeBLR in collaboration with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), seeks to transform Bengaluru’s walls with thought-provoking murals and artworks that reflect the city’s dynamic spirit. The initiative will feature temporary facades and several murals on prominent walls of the metro stations and locations across Bengaluru, offering residents and visitors a fresh visual narrative of the city through art.
Kamini Sawhney, Chief Curator of GodeBLR says, “At GodeBLR, our goal is to create art that connects deeply with the people and places of Bengaluru. We want the city’s walls to serve as a canvas for conversations about who we are and where we are headed as a community. Each mural will tell a unique story, one that resonates with the local landscape and people.This initiative will also serve as a platform for both seasoned and emerging artists, allowing them to make their mark on Bengaluru’s public spaces.”
In mid-August 2024, GodeBLR embarked on a Public Art Project by inviting both local and national artists to contribute their talents to the transformation. The applications were reviewed by an independent panel of distinguished jury members, including Suresh Jayaram, a visual artist, art historian and curator; Archana Hande, artist and printmaker and Ravikumar Kashi, a multidisciplinary artist and academician, specialising in painting, sculpture, photography and installation.
GodeBLR is set to roll out in the weeks leading up to BLR Hubba, with the murals and artwork becoming live installations by late November 2024. This initiative promises to transform Bengaluru’s urban landscape into an open-air gallery that residents and visitors alike can explore, engage with and be inspired by.