Muzaffar Ali showcases horses as a muse at ‘Faras Nama’ exhibition in New Delhi
Filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali’s solo art exhibition Faras Nama kicks off today in New Delhi’s Bikaner House. Curated by art historian and scholar Uma Nair, the exhibition features horses as his muse. The artworks on canvas stretch to show a history and evolution of four decades. His artworks find cinematic influences and explores creativity in four sections – Zooni Portraits, glimpses from an unfinished film; Equus, a series on his passion for horses; Sculptures, where he present the bronze for the first time; and Calligraphy- all deeply-rooted in the Sufi philosophy.
Ali comments, “Horses embody a universal language of peace, beauty, and love. When a horse transitions from a brushstroke into colour and form, it becomes an eternal truth, transforming painting into a healing, meditative art. To me, a horse is a darvesh in equine form, capturing timelessness and poetry in every stroke. As my horses evolved from canvas to bronze, I was drawn into metalwork, creating a collection I named ‘Barak’ after my horse. This limited edition is something I wish to share with art and horse lovers worldwide.”
What: Faras Nama
Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: till October 28, 2024
Timings: 10 am – 6 pm