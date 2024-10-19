Muzaffar Ali showcases horses as a muse at ‘Faras Nama’ exhibition in New Delhi

Filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali’s solo art exhibition Faras Nama kicks off today in New Delhi’s Bikaner House. Curated by art historian and scholar Uma Nair, the exhibition features horses as his muse. The artworks on canvas stretch to show a history and evolution of four decades. His artworks find cinematic influences and explores creativity in four sections – Zooni Portraits, glimpses from an unfinished film; Equus, a series on his passion for horses; Sculptures, where he present the bronze for the first time; and Calligraphy- all deeply-rooted in the Sufi philosophy.