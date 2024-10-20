Assamese artist Jagrity Phukan on her artworks and building a sustainable community

A

All our materials are either homegrown in our ancestral farms or collected from the nearest forest in a regenerative way. The world’s most long-lasting and sustainable golden silk -Muga, has its own GI, and is our primary material. Eri silk is the domicile silk, which is also known as the ahimsa silk is grown all around the year while Mulberry silk though grown, has less production than the other varieties.

We are also currently exploring some other fibers derived from rich biodiversity plants grown familiarly and have been used in many different practices in our living traditions. All of them are hand spun and reeled using our traditional bamboo and wood tools. Our dyes are harvested from our gardens or collected from community forests