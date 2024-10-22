This New Delhi gallery kicks off its 35th-anniversary celebrations

On the occasion of turning 35, Gallery Espace kicks off its anniversary celebrations with its first art exhibition called Ancestral Futures, curated by Damien Christinger. The exhibition is an amalgamation of artworks by 13 artists based on the theme of the evolution of the gallery and the way ahead for the world of art. The participating artists are Arunkumar HG, Ashish Sahoo, Ashok Ahuja, Harendra Kushwaha, Ishita Chakraborty, Nandini Bagla Chirimar, Maze Collective, Michael Guenzberger, Ravi Agarwal, Sharad Sonkusale, Sonia Mehra Chawla, Ujjal Dey and Ursula Biemann.

Commenting on the occasion Christinger says, “How do we celebrate the history of an art gallery that helped to shape the Indian art scene from 35 years ago until today? Or to ask this more generally: How do we bring our pasts into futures? Shared stories, individual experiences, cultural expressions, ideas of progress promised, fulfilled, or broken, dreams of achievements and growth. We can’t just dwell on the past, but the sole orientation towards the future might also blind us to what exists around us in the present. Ancestral Futures (a term first coined by Brazilian thinker Ailton Krenak) envisions possibilities of bringing these contradictions together. The concept of 'ancestral futures' intertwines the past, present, and future, positing that ancestral histories profoundly influence our understanding of time and identity.”

He further mentions about how the idea is of significance to emerging artists. “In the realm of art, this idea provides a rich tapestry for creative expression, prompting artists to engage with their heritage while imagining the possibilities that lie ahead. This exhibition explores the significance of ancestral futures in art, reflecting on how artists utilise their cultural narratives to challenge contemporary issues and envision hopeful trajectories."