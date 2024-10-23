This art exhibition in New Delhi is a complex fusion of Science and art

Artist LN Tallur’s solo exhibition, Neti-Neti: Glitch in the Code, is up at the Nature Morte Gallery in New Delhi. The displays consist of several new bronze sculptures. Several of his works go by the anmes Fire Wall, Code Keepers, Data Weave and more giving away his leanings towards the development in the fields of artificial intelligence and science. Keeping up to his signature styles he makes the traditional Asian sculptures in a more contemporary avatar delving into themes like human physiology, religious mythology, moral and ethical dilemmas and their relations and influence with the artist’s mind.
One unique display at the exhibition is his work titled Deep Learning PI (Portable Intelligence). The artwork takes the shape of drawers and storage which is a complex play of AI and is a commentary on how artworks are made into mere commodities through their reproduction.
What: Neti-Neti: Glitch in the Code
Where: Nature Morte Gallery, New Delhi.
When: till December 1, 2024
Timings: 11 am to 7 pm (Tuesday - Sunday)