Subodh Gupta’s ‘The way home’ exhibition revisits Bihar’s cultural essence

An extensive exhibition The way home of renowned artist Subodh Gupta’s work is set to open at the Bihar Museum in Patna. This exhibition brings Subodh’s pieces back to his home state of Bihar, where he was born in Khagaul in 1964. Although he has spent much of his life based in New Delhi and exhibited widely across the world, Subodh’s work remains deeply rooted in the experiences and symbols of his homeland.

Curated by the Bihar Museum’s Director General, Anjani Kumar Singh, the exhibition will showcase twenty major sculptures created from 2003 to 2024, along with a selection of paintings. Known for his evocative use of everyday household items, particularly “bartans” (utensils), Subodh constructs large-scale sculptures that echo the lives of common Indian families while engaging with international themes in contemporary art.

His works often incorporate materials such as kitchen utensils, motorcycles, tiffin carriers, and even Ambassador cars, symbolising India's economic transformations over the last three decades.