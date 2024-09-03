Art

'Fabricated Tales' blends the literal and metaphorical significance of fabric in artist Bandana Jain's life

Every piece of artwork at the exhibition is created from recycled materials
Contemporary artist and sustainable design advocate Bandana Jain is hosting her solo exhibition, Fabricated Tales. Every piece of artwork at the exhibition is created from recycled materials, such as corrugated cardboard. The pieces reflect her commitment to sustainability, utilising eco-friendly mediums to create thought-provoking art that resonates with Bandana's environmental values.

'Fabricated' in the title of the exhibition refers not just to the physical manipulation of cloth but also to the creation of stories—tales that have been woven into the fabric of her memory. The theme reflects how ordinary materials can carry extraordinary meanings, turning the mundane into something profound.

Entry free. Till September 9, 11 am - 7 pm. At Triveni Art Gallery, Mandi House, New Delhi.

