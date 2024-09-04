Artist Aditi Chakraborty's ongoing solo exhibition in Kolkata is about nature and sustainability

Art enthusiasts can head over to the Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (B-CAF) for artist Aditi Chakraborty’s solo exhibition titled Fragments of a Journey, which is currently going on. The artist has fused urban landscapes and nature where she re-imagines the landscapes with the use of up-cycled materials. Her artworks pose as an alternative to the conventional ideas of beauty and worthiness, making the exhibition unique. The exhibition displays 35 of her works and will be on till September 8, 2024.
The artist reflects on her creativity and comments, “My journey with nature abstraction began in 2004, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's Prakriti songs. Over the years, my work has evolved to focus on non-figurative, non-representational forms, reflecting my profound connection to nature's beauty and mystery."
Aditi explores various themes including the striking absence of human figures, the use of geometric shapes in abundance, and the artistic representations of her concerns over unchecked urbanisation and its influence on natural spaces. Talking about sustainability, her A New Life for the Discarded series comprise works made with transforming discarded paintings and studio waste.
Reena Dewan, art curator and director, B-CAF also mentions, “By placing these upcycled works at the center of a major art show, both the artist and B-CAF make a bold statement: that art transcends mere creation, becoming an act of transformation, where even the discarded can achieve a place of reverence. The exhibition served as a compelling example of art's transformative power, inviting viewers to rethink their perceptions of waste and uncover beauty in what is reclaimed."
What: Fragments of a Journey
Where: B-CAF
When: Till September 8, 2024