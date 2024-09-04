Artist Aditi Chakraborty's ongoing solo exhibition in Kolkata is about nature and sustainability

Art enthusiasts can head over to the Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (B-CAF) for artist Aditi Chakraborty’s solo exhibition titled Fragments of a Journey, which is currently going on. The artist has fused urban landscapes and nature where she re-imagines the landscapes with the use of up-cycled materials. Her artworks pose as an alternative to the conventional ideas of beauty and worthiness, making the exhibition unique. The exhibition displays 35 of her works and will be on till September 8, 2024.

The artist reflects on her creativity and comments, “My journey with nature abstraction began in 2004, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's Prakriti songs. Over the years, my work has evolved to focus on non-figurative, non-representational forms, reflecting my profound connection to nature's beauty and mystery."